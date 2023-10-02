Everton have failed to pick up points in five games out of seven so far this season, with Sean Dyche's side falling to defeats against the likes of newly promoted Luton Town and struggling Wolves.

Harry Watt asked: Is Sean Dyche doing the best he can with his Everton squad, or would somebody else extract better results?

McNulty answered: Not currently Harry, not at all. Home defeats by Fulham, Wolves and Luton Town tell you that. Everton can tell a hard luck story about missed chances, but it is wearing thin. These were three games Everton would have looked at and thought they could be points in the bag - especially in a season when there was every chance they would struggle. The fact they have got none from those games reflects badly on the players and the manager, and they both should be doing better.

