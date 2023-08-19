Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Brentford

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Fulham got off to a flyer at Goodison Park last weekend, albeit in a game where Everton had lots of chances too.

Brentford are so well organised - they only had 30% of possession at home to Tottenham last weekend but still posed a threat on the counter-attack and fully deserved their 2-2 draw.

I have a feeling that the Bees will share the points this time too - his game has got a draw written all over it.

Anish's prediction: Both teams are very good on their day but evenly balanced, so a tough one to call. 1-1

