West Ham manager David Moyes to TNT Sports: "We've done this to a few teams ourselves recently. We were the ones hunting them trying to get the goal. But in the end they were the ones who got the goal, they caught us on the break, we made a mistake, which gave them a chance to get in front.

"In truth in the opening 20 minutes we should have got a couple of goals, we had enough chances to do so. Lots of the ball, maybe we didn't penetrate them enough and hurt them enough and creative enough chances.

"That was probably the message I was trying to get to the players at half-time to get the goal. I was a bit annoyed we hadn't done so. But look, in the end a win in Europe, getting off to a good start in the first game is always good.

"Generally I felt we'd finished the 15 minutes just before half-time not so well, and obviously we start and get a mistake. But everyone can make a mistakes, I've made plenty in my time, it can happen. The big thing was we fought back, stuck at it, and got the goals in the end and got a positive result.

"They played really deep, we found it hard to break them down, they filled the box quite well. And when we did get chances it was kicked away or blocked. Truth is, we've been doing that to some teams recently so I'm quite glad the players got to see it from another side tonight."