Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast about Sunday's 3-1 loss at Arsenal: "It's not the way you want to lose, to get beaten in the manner they did at the very end is always a much more painful one.

"I don't think either team was really exceptional in terms of the way they played. There were opportunities and it's about taking your opportunities. I think United will probably feel like they've been hard done by in terms of the way they lost the game at the very end."

On United's attacking options: "It's not really exciting. We've got exciting players in there somewhere, but they're not consistent enough to really be matching the big boys, the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

"I think we've got good players but we're still lacking that cutting edge, in my opinion. [Marcus] Rashford is an exceptional player. Rasmus [Hojlund] just came in - we're not sure what we're going to get, but he's a young lad and he's got to get up to pace.

"Even then, I still think we're a little bit short and it's a little bit frustrating to see."

