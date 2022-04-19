Micah Richards says Jack Grealish's first season at Manchester City hasn't turned out how people expected after his £100m move from Aston Villa, but he has backed him to show what he can do.

When asked if he has done as well as he thought he would, Richards said: "Has it been a success up to now, or at the level that we all thought? No, but going forward now, you know what he can do.

"He scored in the FA Cup against Liverpool, he could well score against Real Madrid and then if they get to the final he could score against Liverpool.

"Look who is there – Mahrez, Sterling, Foden, Bernardo, De Bruyne. It’s tough when you go into a dressing room and you’ve got bigger hitters, so to speak, in front of you.

"He knows he can make an impact. If you look at his stats in terms of expected assists, he’s right up there. He’s in the top two in the team. People aren’t finishing them off and we can’t blame them, but if he wasn’t getting in those positions I’d be more worried.

"He has played a lot this season and he’s played a lot of the big ones. He was a free spirit at Aston Villa that could do what he wanted, and when you come into a system where Cancelo is overlapping you, taking your space that you’d usually be in. Or when you’ve got De Bruyne or Bernardo performing so well, of course that’s going to affect you.

"Grealish has to find a role which suits him and the team, where he can be effective."

