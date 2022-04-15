Newcastle v Leicester: Team news

Newcastle's Ryan Fraser is unlikely to feature after he sustained a hamstring injury in the recent win over Wolves.

Midfielder Joe Willock could return despite nursing an ongoing knee issue, while this weekend will come too soon for Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to rotate his squad in the wake of the midweek win over PSV Eindhoven.

Defenders James Justin, Daniel Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu could all return to the side.

