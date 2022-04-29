The transformation of Newcastle in 150 days

It’s hard to believe that 150 days ago Newcastle were yet to win a game and were clinging to safety at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Fans despaired and questions were asked about the capability of the new owners. The Magpies had not won any of their opening 14 league games- a brutal reality considering no other Premier League team in history had survived after a similar start.

Now, Eddie Howe’s side are ninth in the table, 14 points above the relegation zone and the Magpies have safety secured. Their 3-0 victory last Saturday against Norwich left away fans at Carrow Road elated.

BBC Sport’s Alistair Magowan looks at how Howe has turned Newcastle around in 150 days