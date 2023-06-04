Group stage football awaits Aberdeen

Celtic's Scottish Cup win means Aberdeen have secured European group-stage football by finishing third in the Premiership.

Just like Hearts this season, the Pittodrie side's guaranteed group action will come in the Conference League. However, they will have the chance to play in the Europa League sections if they can navigate their way past a play-off.

Working out who they might face remains horrendously complicated, external. but, in short, it's not going to be a skoosh.

If Barry Robson's men suffer defeat, though they will parachute into the Conference League groups.

Aberdeen last played in a group stage in the 2008 Uefa Cup. Fans now have at least eight European occasions to look forward to, while the Pittodrie board will benefit from an extra few million in the bank.

