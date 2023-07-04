Fulham have confirmed under-18s quartet Aaron Loupalo-Bi, Callum Osmand, Damon Park and Tom Olyott have all signed their first professional contracts with the club.

The players, who are all 17, told the club website of their delight at turning pro.

Loupalo-Bi: "I wanted to continue my journey here because it’s my boyhood club and I’ve been here since Pre-Academy, so it feels like home to me. I’m delighted to sign my first professional deal at the club and it’s a dream come true to achieve this."

Osmand: ""It’s been a dream of mine to become a professional since I was young and this is another huge step in my journey. I’m very pleased to sign a professional contract at this club."

Park: "This is something I’ve always dreamed of since being a kid and it’s exciting to begin this stage of my football journey. I’m looking forward to developing further."

Olyott: "Signing my first professional contract is a huge achievement for me and my family. It is something I’ve worked towards my whole life and it’s nice to be rewarded for all the hard work I’ve put in from the start of my journey."