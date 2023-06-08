We asked for your thoughts on where Brentford need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Nick: The most important thing with the Bees, as ever, is keeping the majority of this squad together. Raya aside, plus a few fringe players, I am hoping we don't see many go out the door. A new number nine is essential because of Ivan Toney's ban. And I think the club will bring in a younger centre-back as well to cover for the loss of Pontus.

David: A forward, left-back and possibly a young centre-back for the future.

Tony: After such a fantastic season, there isn't an obvious area needing improvement. We've gone early with the expected Raya replacement and we've still got players such as Damsgaard and Lewis-Potter, who for one reason or another haven't fully shone yet. The squad is another year older but still one of the youngest. Tweaks round the edges only.

John: Squad depth. We are only a few injuries away from not being able to compete at the level we have set ourselves. Some positions have more cover than others. We improved our bench from last season and we will need to do so again.