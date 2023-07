St Mirren B will face Albion Rovers in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Rovers were relegated to Lowland League at the end of last term, bringing their lengthy stay in professional football to an end.

Sandy Clark's side will travel to Paisley on either 1/2 August.

Should the young Buddies progress, they will host the winners of Tranent v Motherwell B on either 15/16 August.