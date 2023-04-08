Hearts 0-2 St Mirren: What the manager said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told Sportsound: "We're just bitterly, bitterly disappointed. We had opportunities to score and didn't take them, then lost two very poor goals.

"We need to get our finger out now, work hard this week, and look each other in the mirror and ask 'what we're going to do here?' We need to get back to winning ways.

"The biggest issue we're having at the moment are the first and second contacts. We've got to win those, or pick up the second. At key moments, we didn't do that.

"The fans are angry, as we all are. We want European football again. We know we can do it.

"It's part and parcel of football. The fans pay their money and they deserve and expect better. We've had some brilliants nights this season, and we have to stick together and fight through it."