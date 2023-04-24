We asked for your views on Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Brighton.

Here are some of your comments:

Man Utd fans

Richard: It was very interesting watching Manchester United being outplayed by Brighton who are a good team and had the chances to have won. Admittedly, United played on Thursday but had half the possession and never looked in control. Brighton were not able to convert that possession into shots, and that says a lot for United’s makeshift back four who played well.

Simon: We ground it out, the back four were all excellent. But we need Casemiro and Christian Eriksen back on form as soon as possible. And can someone tell David de Gea not to dive one way before the penalty taker has even got near the ball?!

Phillip: Far better performance and De Gea stopped playing out from the back to my huge relief. The back four were strong and Fred was better in midfield than Eriksen. Still a long way to go, but much better.

Anon: A really scrappy win against an awesome Brighton side. Victor Lindelof was great against Sevilla and Luke Shaw has been an excellent emergency centre half this season, so I had confidence in our defence today. Kaoru Mitoma was a constant threat but we weathered the storm. I think Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial might benefit from some more recovery but overall good work from Man Utd.

Brighton fans

Robert: A disappointing end to a great cup run but I’m very proud of the team. A nervous start, but after that the best football was played by Brighton. Considering the lack of players with big-game experience they did great. A cutting edge could not be found and losing on penalties was an undeserved outcome for the Albion. The best team doesn't win on penalties.

David: Brighton played brilliantly today and were so unlucky not to win. On another day they would have won, but Man Utd held on for penalties and won.

Dela: Now Albion must play out what must be the most congested Premier League itinerary of the season for any team, playing nine matches in 32 days. Win them all and the Champions League will be in next season's itinerary!