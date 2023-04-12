Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

There is a section of the Rangers support that will never be won over by James Tavernier, regardless of the ridiculous milestones he continues to tick off.

To reach 100 goals from full-back is frankly astonishing, yet the achievement was massively overshadowed by the defeat at Celtic Park, which ended once and for all any chatter about a title race over the last few weeks of the season.

The only way the Rangers captain and his team-mates can begin to redeem themselves is delivering on his own post-match assessment that by taking the positive aspects from the performance, they can finally record a victory over Celtic this season when they meet again at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi final.

Tavernier, barring injury, will notch his 400th Rangers appearance before the season is out, but the only real barometer the fans care about in measuring players’ status is how many trophies they have lifted and in Tavernier’s case two major ones in eight years are insufficient.

He was recently inaugurated into the club’s hall of fame and perhaps that is fitting for the first Rangers captain to have lifted the league trophy in a decade.

But as Connor Goldson acknowledged, the club has failed to build on a season that now looks little more than a blip in Celtic’s otherwise unbroken 12-year reign as Scottish champions and unless Tavernier and company can truly break that monopoly, his captaincy – records and all – will forever be tinged with disappointment.