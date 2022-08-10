We asked what you made of Timo Werner's return to RB Leipzig and why Chelsea have struggled finding a striker in recent years.

Here are some of your comments:

Johnny: Werner had to go. He gave his everything for the shirt but never performed. Also his public comments about being happy anywhere forced Tuchel in a corner to sell during a period of club transition where the dressing room is key. Time for Broja to shine.

Jon: Ever since Drogba, strikers have been a problem at Chelsea so it's not just a Tuchel issue. I quite liked Werner. He could hardly score for toffee but made things happen and ran his heart out for the team when he got onto the pitch. So thank you, Timo.

Gary: Werner wasn't the problem. He did miss chances but so do other strikers. The problem is Tuchel's negative tactics.

Tom: I think we’ve always been guilty of not giving our strikers long enough to adapt - we lose patience even more quickly than with managers. We were definitely made to look foolish with Tammy, not sure what Tuchel’s issue was there.

Kris: Chelsea had a perfect centre-forward. Now he's tearing it up in Rome.