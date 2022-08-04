Mikel Arteta has urged fans not to expect too much from Gabriel Jesus and says he will take time to adapt at Arsenal.

The Brazilian has looked sharp in pre-season, scoring seven goal in five matches since his £45m move from Manchester City.

When asked about people expecting Jesus to be the player that transforms the Gunners in front of goal, Arteta said: "When you bring top players from top clubs and they have been extremely successful over the years, they are going to expect that.

"The role that Gabby has here is going to be very different to the role in his previous club. That needs some adaptation and some time.

"He has done fantastically well and we are all surprised at how quickly he has done it, but we have to share that responsibility.

"He is an enormous talent, a player with a mentality that is so contagious and he is going to give us a lot. But it is a team contribution at the end of the day."

Arsenal have completed the signings of Jesus, Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Matt Turner and Marquinhos already this summer.

"We have changed the squad," Arteta added. "The players we have are more specific and better to the way we want to play obviously.

"We are really active as you can see with ins and outs. Everything is still open and it’s a long window. It’s incredible how much business the club has already done. It’s not going to stop."