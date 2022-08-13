Davidson concern for MacPherson

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits "it sounds a bit silly" saying he is pleased with much of side's performance in a 4-0 defeat by Rangers.

"First half, I thought we played well," he tells BBC Scotland. "Rangers had the majority of the ball, but we defended well as a group and worked extremely hard and at times when we transitioned to the other end was quite good.

"Second half, we tried to have a little go and put bodies forward to put them under a bit of pressure."

While Davidson was disappointed with the goals conceded "I have seen big improvements in the team going forward".

St Johnstone lost midfielder Cammy MacPherson early on to injury and, although Davidson does not know the extent of the problem he says: "It's not great when someone goes down with nobody near him."

However, he was impressed with replacement Daniel Phillips, the former Watford midfielder making his debut. "I thought he did very well - I am quite excited to bring him and get him properly fit," Davidson adds.