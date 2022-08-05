Sutton's predictions: Bournemouth v Aston Villa
- Published
A new season - and a new Premier League predictions expert.
BBC pundit Chris Sutton is taking on the challenge from Mark Lawrenson for the 2022-23 campaign and will try to pick the correct scores for every top-flight game against a variety of guests - and this season you can get involved too.
Joining Sutton this week is football commentator and BBC Fantasy 606 co-host Alistair Bruce-Ball.
Sutton's prediction: 0-1
Bournemouth worry me a bit because they haven't done a lot of transfer business since winning promotion.
Aston Villa haven't signed as many players as I thought they would this summer either, but they already had a lot of quality in their squad and this is a great opportunity for them to get off to a good start.
ABB's prediction: 1-2
