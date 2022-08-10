Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira has a lot to think about after Palace’s opening-day loss to Arsenal.

The Eagles started the game slowly but grew into it in the second half. Had they taken their chances it could have been a different outcome.

Taking chances has been an issue for Vieira’s men and something they struggled with last season.

It led some fans to question the reason for allowing Christian Benteke to leave the club, a move that left Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard as the only traditional striking options.

After the match Vieira spoke about the missed chances and the need to bring in new players, stating: “The history of the game is that we didn’t score that goal to get back into the game.

“We had good periods where we should score those goals, especially against a team like Arsenal.

“The organisation and tactically, there is still a lot of catch-up to do. But today, the biggest difference was that we didn’t take those chances that we created to get those points tonight.

“When you look at the squad, you can see that we’re a little bit short on numbers and experience. It will be interesting to bring in different characteristics of players that we have.

“We’re always looking to improve the team, and if we find the right players with the right budget, we will try to do it.

“If not, there are players here who will grow during the season - players who are prepared to work hard for the football club.

“We have to keep challenging those players, keep working well and trying to win football matches.”

Vieira will be hoping that the Eagles can bring in another forward player to help turn these frustrating defeats into points.

