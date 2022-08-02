Mike Richards, The Unholy Trinity @uhtpodcast, external

The off season was always going to be a difficult one for Evertonians, even after the relief of staying in England’s top flight.

The reality of having to sell our best player became exactly that – a reality.

It’s fair to say Richarlison’s move to Tottenham did little to improve the already fractured relationship between a section of fans and the board.

Combine this with poor pre-season showings against Arsenal and Minnesota and you’ve got all the ammunition for fans to take action.

The protest at Goodison Park on 23 July was a reminder to all those within the sanctity of the board room that Evertonians expect and deserve better.

Last season's disastrous showing magnified further the mistakes and mismanagement that have blighted the club in recent years.

If last season proved anything, it’s that united we are stronger.

That has to continue this season. Goodison found its voice again.

The fans became one and saved the club's skin.

Whatever side of the fence we sit on in relation to the board's operations, our unity has to continue.