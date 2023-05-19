Kennedy on derby defeat, maintaining standards & no guard of honour
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Assistant manager John Kennedy has been speaking to the media before Celtic's Premiership game with St Mirren this weekend.
Here are the key lines:
Celtic underperformed in last weekend's defeat to Rangers, but over the course of the season he can't criticise the squad.
Kennedy and Ange Postecoglou won't allow the players to simply drift through the remaining league games before the cup final.
He adds: "If somebody is in the team for the next two or three league games and they are not performing then someone will be right behind them waiting to take their spot for the final."
He is expecting St Mirren to be a tough challenge this weekend, with Stephen Robinson's men having inflicted one of Celtic's only two domestic defeats this season.
On St Mirren not giving Celtic a guard of honour at Parkhead: "We can’t affect that anyway, it doesn’t make any difference. We will just look at our performance and try and win the game.”
In terms of team news, no changes from last week.
Kennedy praised the job Celtic women's head coach Fran Alonso has done and says it will be a "massive achievement" if they win the league this weekend.