Antonio hopes for 'clear minds' after break
- Published
Michail Antonio says he is hopeful the two-week international break will help West Ham rediscover their best form.
Defeat at Everton on Sunday left the Hammers in 18th position with only four points from their opening seven games.
Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio says he is frustrated with how the season has panned out so far.
"The performance [against Everton] was bad," he said. "We didn't start playing until they scored.
"You can't give people a headstart in the Premier League as you are going to struggle. We need to start better and, if we had done, we probably would have won the game.
"We are feeling frustrated, everyone was down after the game, so hopefully this break will be good to clear our minds.
"It's a fresh start when we come back so hopefully we can go on a nice little run."
