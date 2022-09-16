St Johnstone's Murray Davidson returns from an ankle injury, but fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon and full-back Tony Gallacher remain short of fitness as they make their recoveries.

Cammy MacPherson, Chris Kane and Callum Booth remain on the sidelines long-term.

Ross County have no fresh injuries for the trip to Perth, but George Harmon faces another two months out with a hamstring injury, while fellow full-back Connor Randall also remains out long-term.