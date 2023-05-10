David de Gea's position as Manchester United's number-one goalkeeper is under scrutiny on the latest episode of the Devils' Advocate podcast from BBC Radio Manchester.

The goalkeeper was at fault for West Ham's goal on Sunday that cost United vital points in the race for a top-four finish this season.

The Spain international has made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season - the joint most of any Premier League player along with Hugo Lloris.

Co-presenter Gaz Drinkwater said: "When things get tough - and it's a word [Erik] Ten Hag has used multiple times this season - they don't have the personality.

"For me, David de Gea is an absolute prime example of this and it's hard because you don't want to go too hard in on a Manchester United player. But, just a few months ago I was saying I think he's earned us points in important games this season and we could still be a good team with him in the side next season, that we could still be competing at the top with him in the team.

"That is just not the case any more.

"Sevilla away was just a disaster and against West Ham, I've never seen anything like that from a goalkeeper.

"I still think Manchester United will have certain issues right now next season. I think David de Gea could still be United's number-one goalkeeper next season but I think that is a key issue."

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds