Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes the performances of Jack Cork and Nathan Collins in their 3-0 win at Brighton was a "powerful" demonstration of the club's squad depth.

The Clarets were without first-team regulars James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood - both likely to be fit for Wednesday's visit of Tottenham - at the Amex Stadium, but Cork and Collins both impressed.

"I think it was Cork's best game of the season and he looked back to [having] the clarity and know-how of the Premier League," Dyche said.

"The thing I like about Collo is that he reacts to the challenge in front of him. In a couple of other games, training games, you sometimes wonder where his performance is at but when you get him in the real thing, he responds.

"And that is the secret to it - when you play the real stuff you want players at the top of their performance and that is where he has done very well.

"That is a sign of us trying to build a stronger squad and when changes need to be made, we are stronger.

"It is a great sign when you are without two very good and strong players for us in Tarkowski and Westwood, and yet we delivered a performance that looked like we didn’t miss them.

"That is a powerful thing when players come in and deliver that. Massive credit to them for their professionalism to stay on top of it and be ready to go."