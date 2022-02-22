Ray Hunt, In That Number podcast, external

Southampton have gained yet more points at home after an impressive – almost routine – home win against Everton, the latest in a 10-game unbeaten run at St Mary’s.

Saints have become stubborn opponents on home soil since the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves back in September. In fact, this is still their only home loss of the campaign in all competitions as they racked up important draws against the league’s elite including Manchester City, Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham.

The home form has seen them rise up the table since the turn of the year - the form table sees them sixth over the past eight home games, and third over the past four games, behind only Liverpool and City.

Of this season’s first 12 home games, Southampton have won four, drawn seven and lost just the one. By contrast, at the same stage last season they had already lost six, and would go on to lose eight in total.

Saints have been conceding fewer goals (10 goals compared to last season’s 15), while scoring the same number (16), including a 4-1 win over Brentford that proved St Mary’s really is a fortress.

If we look back even further to 2015-16, the home form wasn’t quite as impressive, having lost four and conceded 13 en route to a sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification.

If Saints are going to continue to climb the table, their home form must stay on the same course in the upcoming favourable fixtures, starting with bottom-of-the-league Norwich on Friday night, and followed by fellow relegation fighters Newcastle and Watford.

St Mary’s truly is one of the hardest places to play at the present and long may it continue.