New manager Jim Goodwin has been joined at Dundee United by his long-time assistant Lee Sharp, with Stevie Crawford departing Tannadice.

Goodwin and Sharp previously worked together at Alloa Athletic, St Mirren and Aberdeen.

"With me being manager and Lee coming in as my assistant, there are not going to be any players leaving and there are not going to be any new players coming in," Goodwin told DUTV.

"The backroom team that's here right now, along with the players, are the ones responsible to ensure that we maintain our Premiership status for next season."

Crawford had left his role as East Fife boss to become Liam Fox's assistant at United in September.