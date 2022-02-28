Conte on winning the FA Cup, facing Middlesbrough and academy prospects
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's FA Cup fifth round match at Middlesbrough on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:
There are no new injury concerns and the same players that faced Leeds are available. Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Lucas Moura are still unavailable.
On the situation in Ukraine, Conte said "it's incredible and at the same time it's stupid".
He added that people in football must unite and "use our popularity to send the right message".
On how badly he wants to win the FA Cup, Conte said: "I’m not desperate but you know very much I like to win".
He added: "I was lucky to reach the final for two years in a row. I’d like to continue this tradition especially for Tottenham and for my players and the fans of the club, not only for me".
Conte said winning the FA Cup is not easy and he expects a tough game against Middlesbrough.
Conte said Matt Doherty is improving all the time and added: "He is a serious guy and I like him because if he plays or if he doesn’t play his commitment is always at the top".
Dane Scarlett "has great potential" and is the best prospect from the Spurs academy at this time.