Every Brighton fan of a certain vintage has that one moment they can recall from supporting the Albion when, to imagine where the club stands now, would have sounded completely unhinged.

For me, it is: “Never did I ever think when I was driving home from Hartlepool on a Tuesday night after an FA Cup first-round replay defeat that one day I would watch Brighton in the semi-finals at Wembley twice in four years.”

It was November 2008 and five of us were crammed into a battered purple Ford Fiesta for the long journey to Victoria Park. Just 116 away supporters made the trip; hardly a surprise as we had endured an even longer journey to Carlisle three days earlier (and were well rewarded with a 3-1 defeat).

Hartlepool was marginally better than Carlisle in that Brighton only lost 2-1. Not even the tiredness and delirium caused by arriving home at 4am could have led to anyone believing Brighton would one day be in with a chance of winning the world’s greatest cup competition.

There was little prospect of that when the Albion were paired with Manchester City in the 2019 semi-finals. City were eyeing a quadruple, Brighton had won just twice in the Premier League since the turn of the year. A brilliant day out for Seagulls supporters, but there was not much hope of an upset.

Not so this time.

Brighton have beaten Manchester United 4-0 at Amex Stadium and 2-1 at Old Trafford in their past two meetings. The Albion are even more formidable under Roberto de Zerbi and, although they will start underdogs, they are good enough to see off United.

Brighton in the FA Cup final? Never did I ever think…