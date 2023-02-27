'Leeds probably have got enough to stay up'

Journalist Luke Edwards believes Leeds have enough to stay in the Premier League, but said the games at Elland Road will be crucial between now and the end of the season.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Leeds have puzzled me all season because I have seen them play a fair bit and they are not terrible. They have never been a million miles away.

"They probably have got enough to stay up, what they need is that stability of a manager to come in and whatever happens now, they are going to have to give him until the end of the season and see if he is the man to lead them away.

"I think they have got the players to get out of trouble. The atmosphere at Elland Road you are going to see between now and the end of the season. I think he will do enough because I think he has got enough. He’s a talented manager and now Leeds are going to have to back him.

"If you can get that unity between supporters and team and everybody pulling in the same direction, I think they will be OK.

"It’s a big relief now that they have a manager in, they know who the boss is and the players can adapt to that and work to the standards that he sets them."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds