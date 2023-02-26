Brown reveals thinking behind Pittodrie exit - gossip

Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown says he made the right decision to leave Aberdeen soon after the arrival of Jim Goodwin as team boss as he had only signed on at Pittodrie to help predecessor Stephen Glass and had failed in his bid to succeed the Irishman as St Mirren boss. (Sunday Mail), external

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who has been linked with Aberdeen's vacancy, was in attendance as Lowland League leaders Spartans defeated East Stirlingshire 3-1 win on Saturday. (Sunday Mail), external

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, who has undergone open heart surgery in United States was told that his side had beaten Livingston on Saturday while in his hospital bed and was wearing a Dons scarf when he heard the news. (Scottish Sun On Sunday), external

