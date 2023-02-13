'I still have belief' - Fox

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox insists that he is unaffected by the pressure after his side were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Kilmarnock on Saturday, their fourth defeat in a row.

“There’s always a lot of noise but we will get back on the training pitch. I still have belief in this group of players," Fox said.

“We will shut out the noise, there is no self-pity from us. When you’re under pressure, you just have to keep working hard and stick to the process.

“People will have their own opinions on me and that’s fine, but in my experience of working with other managers when you’re chopping and changing it becomes a bit muddled.

“When you’re the manager of this club and you’re bottom of the table, you expect criticism. We can roll over or we can get back up and get going again.

“We have a run of fixtures which are difficult games but ones we feel we can take points from.”