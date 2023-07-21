We asked you to tell us which player from Arsenal's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would take the current team to the next level.

Here are some of your picks:

Stewart: It has to be Henry - as good as Jesus and Nketiah were last season. If King Thierry was back up front in our current side, he could break Haaland’s goalscoring record from last year and lead us to the title.

Tony: Dennis Bergkamp. He changed the dynamic of the team and we were always progressing from that moment on. There were other great players, the likes of Wrighty and Henry - but for me, he’s the one.

Colin: The Invincibles were all quality players, but nothing would be better for the Gunners right now than a reliable finisher. So, Henry is the obvious choice. Honourable mention to the often overlooked Lauren who could fill the right-back spot.

Michael: It’s got to be Patrick Vieira. He would be a constant and consistent driving force in the team. I can’t think of another player who would fit just as well with the current crop.

James: Ashley Cole. Straight swap for Zinchenko. He would work perfectly in Arteta's style of play. Great on the ball, great going forward, and could do what Zinny struggled with towards the end of the season - defend.