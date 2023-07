Nottingham Forest have followed up their long-standing interest in PSV Eindhoven and Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 25, by making an offer. (Athletic, subscription needed, external)

Brazil attacking midfielder Willian, 34, is considering a second offer to stay at Fulham after his contract expired this summer. He has also been approached by Nottingham Forest and is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. (Mail, external)

