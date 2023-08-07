Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I ask this a lot.

Would finishing second, 20 points behind the champions be improvement? What about fourth, two points back, losing out on the final day?

Pep Guardiola always talks about "being there". Sir Alex Ferguson used to say the same kind of thing. What they mean is being in contention for big prizes in April and May, when pressure starts to be applied and - they hoped - talent and mental strength began to show through.

The brutal truth is Manchester United have not competed for a Premier League since Ferguson retired. They have never gone further than the last eight of the Champions League and they only reached that stage once, under David Moyes.

If United can challenge, properly, deep into the campaign, that would be improvement and a clear sign they are moving in the right direction under Erik ten Hag.