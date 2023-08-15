Jamie Cockburn, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Stephen Robinson asked fans not to give two returning stars a hard time before Saturday’s match. Former Saints captain Joe Shaughnessy also did his best to get the home crowd on side, reminding Saints fans what they are missing by connecting with an early Conor McMenamin cross, looping his header over fellow ex-Saint Trevor Carson and into his own net.

Carson, however, gifted the home crowd the opportunity for more of their favourite activity, booing. After Mikael Mandron presented Dundee with a first half penalty, the keeper rushed to provide former and current teammate Shaughnessy with an urgent message to share with taker Zach Robinson. Having seemingly advised the Dundee man to hit his spot kick at the feet of Zach Hemming, this blew up in his face as the Saints stopper excellently saved the penalty.

The wind picked up shortly afterwards and I am assured by local weatherman Sean Batty that it was only a coincidence and not the result of mass booing around the SMISA arena.

While it is still early days, St. Mirren’s title challenge is still very much alive with the Buddies remaining one of only two teams in the top flight with a 100% record still intact. With some important players still to come back from injury, this could be history in the making for Stephen Robinson’s men.