Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper reacts to Thursday's 2-0 friendly defeat to Leeds United: "A bit untidy with the ball. We are a better football team than a lot of the game. We had some good moments but at times I felt we didn’t take enough pride in our possession.

"That’s something we want to improve, we know we have players to come back in, particularly in the creative positions. And we are still in that position where we are trying to give the players minutes to be ready for the start of the season. That means one or two players playing out of position.

"Some of our defending was good. We gave away two cheap goals. If that's going to happen, let it happen now. In the end it’s what we look like for the start of the season, maybe not tonight, but we still want to be making forward steps.

"The game wasn’t a disaster but I expected us to do a bit better with the ball."