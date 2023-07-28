Alasdair Lamont, BBC Scotland

Group D

Another group in which three teams still have ambitions of qualification but clearly after three straight wins, Malky Mackay’s Ross County are best placed to go through, needing only a point at home to Kelty Rangers to clinch first place.

They could even win the group with a narrow defeat but that will depend on Morton’s goal difference.

Dougie Imrie’s men are currently second and know that only a victory at home to Edinburgh City and a Kelty win in Dingwall, as well as a sufficient goal-difference swing, will give them top spot.

A victory would at least put them in contention to qualify in second, especially if they can notch a few goals against the capital side.

Kelty, for their part, need to win by three to leapfrog County and would then win the group if Morton don’t win by more than one goal.

A Kelty win by fewer than three may be enough to qualify second if Morton win by two or fewer (unless they score more than Kelty in doing so) or indeed fail to win.