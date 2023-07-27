Liverpool have confirmed Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, ending his 12-year stint at the club.

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland for £16m back in 2011, beginning his Reds journey under former boss Sir Kenny Daglish.

During his stay, the midfielder has lifted eight trophies, seven of which he won as club captain.

He leaves Anfield having made 492 appearances, scoring 33 goals, and providing 58 assists. Only Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard have made more Premier League appearances for the Reds.

The 33-year-old will now be reunited with fellow former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, who was appointed as Al-Ettifaq's new manager at the beginning of July.

In a statement on their website, external Liverpool said: "As his Anfield chapter now comes to a close with a move to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, everybody at Liverpool Football Club wishes to place on record their thanks and gratitude for everything Jordan Henderson did for the club during his 12 years as a Red."