Eleven years ago today Jamie Vardy signed for Leicester City.

The striker, who was 25 at the time, earned his £1m move after scoring 31 league goals in the 2011-12 season to fire Fleetwood Town into the EFL.

He went on to play a vital role in Leicester's Premier League title-winning season in 2015-16 netting 24 goals, including scoring in a record run of 11 consecutive games.

The striker also helped the Foxes win the FA Cup for the first ever time in 2021 and collected the Premier League Golden Boot the previous season.

He's scored 170 goals in 425 appearances for the Foxes and remains under contact at The King Power until summer 2024.