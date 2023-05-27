Motherwell v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

Dundee United must win this match and hope Ross County lose to Kilmarnock, along with a goal difference swing of at least eight goals, to avoid automatic relegation. It would be their second relegation from the Scottish Premiership since it began in 2013, last going down in 2015-16.

Motherwell have lost their final league match in both of the last two seasons, last doing so three years running from 2010-11 to 2012-13 – a run which included a 2-0 home defeat to Dundee United.

Dundee United have won their final match in three of their last four Scottish Premiership seasons (D1) since a 3-1 defeat to Celtic in 2013-14.

Dundee United, 2-1 winners in their last league trip to Motherwell in April, last won successive top-flight away games against the Steelmen in November 2013 (run of four).