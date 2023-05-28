Leicester's misery and West Ham's away struggles continue - key stats

  • Despite their 2-1 win Leicester have been relegated from the Premier League, just seven years after winning the top-flight title under Claudio Ranieri.

  • Leicester's relegation is their 12th from the top-flight of English football, with no side suffering the drop more (Birmingham City also 12).

  • Harvey Barnes has been involved in six goals in his eight Premier League games for Leicester against West Ham (4 goals, 2 assists) – only against Aston Villa (7) has he been involved in more.

  • The Hammers have lost 20 Premier League games this season, only losing more in 2006-07 (21). They lost 13 of those away from home, their most away defeats in a single campaign in the competition.

  • West Ham conceded the first goal for the 24th time in the Premier League this season, with only Southampton (28) shipping the first goal more often.

  • All three of Pablo Fornals' Premier League goals for West Ham this season have come away from home.

