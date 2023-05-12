McCrorie's moment to showcase what he has - Beale

With a huge summer rebuild on the cards, Rangers manager Michael Beale has been busy informing players in his current squad that they won't be part of his future plans after a disappointing season.

As it stands, eight senior players - including Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent - look set to leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer.

The Ibrox boss said each player who has been notified took the news in "the right way".

"I know these players and have known them a long time," Beale added. "Each person's situation was different. There are also some under-contract players whose futures may be elsewhere.

"All of that remains in private, but I’ve got no issue with any of the players and the way we speak is really open and honest.”

With nothing to play for in the final weeks of the season, Beale has shown a willingness to give fringe players a chance to impress.

One of those is goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who will start again this weekend in the final Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox.

"Robbie will play. I’ve got faith in him. He hasn't been available the majority of time I’ve been here. We are at a stage now it’s a moment for Robby to have a run of games to showcase what he has."