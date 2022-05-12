Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

A point away from home is always of some value and it could yet prove vital for Everton in their battle to avoid relegation.

This, though, on the back of an excellent win at Leicester on Sunday, can also be viewed as a golden opportunity missed.

Already relegated Watford had lost their last 11 Premier League matches at Vicarage Road, but they showed a resolute defensive resolve against an Everton front line lacking in composure.

Frank Lampard’s men dominated long periods of play, but didn’t have the courage of their conviction in the final third.

Richarlison, Demarai Gray, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko all missed excellent second-half chances and their absence of killer instinct was to prove costly.

The two extra points would have made a startling difference to the how the picture looks at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

However, four points from two consecutive away games has to be viewed as acceptable for a team that had lost their last seven away games in the league.

Indeed another heavy defeat for Leeds United at Elland Road means Everton have increased their lead on their two relegation rivals.

The Blues now have two home games in the next seven days, against Brentford and Crystal Palace. They’ll need the passionate support that’s been the hallmark of recent games at Goodison.

Then it’s up to the players to make sure they 'seize the day'.