Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford will be relegated very soon. It will be on Saturday at Crystal Palace if they don't win. If they do win, it still might not be enough over the weekend depending on other results. In any case, everyone has accepted that it's going to happen.

So now there are the inevitable calls for the Hornets to field a younger team for these 'dead rubber' games. Fans would like to see players who will be at Vicarage Road next season. A home-grown one would be nice - one from the academy.

The supporters argue they have seen enough of this current lot and they haven't been good enough anyway - and they have a point. So the argument is throw in some of the kids. Give them a go. Maybe they will be more hungry.

It's a likeable sentiment but it's risky and flawed. The Premier League takes no prisoners. This is a top league with teams full of international players. Chucking in a youngster who is used to under-23s football is unfair on him.

The Premier League is a whole different level. Only the very best young players are thrown into top-flight games. If those young Watford players haven't been ready yet then they aren't ready now.

However, you can understand why fans don't want to see players who won't be at the Vic next season. A rebuilding job is needed to ensure a return to the Premier League and the club might as well start now by fielding players like Samuel Kalu, who has hardly featured since joining in January, rather than some of the star names who are unlikely to be in Hertfordshire come August.