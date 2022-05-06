Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he wants to take the club "to the next level" after signing a new contract with the Gunners.

Arteta's fresh deal will run until 2025, having first been appointed as boss in December 2020 following Unai Emery's departure.

“I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today,” said Arteta.

"When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke] he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.

"We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”