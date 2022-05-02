'A far more aggressive and polished performance'

Anna from Spurs XY, external

After two games without a shot on target, Spurs got back to winning ways with a far more aggressive and positive performance.

Another Son Heung-min-Harry Kane combo gave Spurs an early lead and this time it was a rare goal from a corner.

That opened the game up, and things swung further our way when Antonio Conte brought on Dejan Kulusevski 10 minutes after half-time.

Two passes from the Sweden forward to Son resulted in two goals, but the second was an early contender for goal of the month, a majestic curled effort into the top left-hand corner from 20 yards.

Spurs were far better all over the pitch than in recent games, with Cristian Romero outstanding. He's as hard as nails when defending, but has silky skills on the ball.

One down, four to go in the fight for a Champions League place next season.

Spurs fans, let us know how you think the rest of the season will unfold