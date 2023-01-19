Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Over the years, Brighton have made some very good decisions in the transfer market, and not just in January. However, I feel our current form is partially down to good signings.

In previous years, we have signed Deniz Undav and Moises Caicedo, both of whom have turned out to be outstanding. They have improved immensely and Caicedo is a very valuable asset. His current form is sublime and you only have to look at Saturday’s win over Liverpool to understand why.

Another 'best' was getting rid of Aaron Connolly, who I think was trying to run before he could walk.

As for the worst business, it was Jurgen Locadia.

The forward's time at Brighton was notable for a distinct lack of goals - he only found the net three times in 35 Premier League appearances. Say no more.

