James Justin says learning from his Leicester City team-mates helped earn him his first senior England call-up.

Gareth Southgate named the 24-year-old in his Three Lions squad for the Nations League games against Hungary, Germany and Italy this month.

Justin says watching his Foxes team-mates has been key to developing his game.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I just look at people who are at the same club as me, in terms of Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Luke Thomas, Ryan Bertrand.

"They have all got things I don’t have, but I want. That’s one of the biggest things when I first joined Leicester.

"I was behind Ricardo Pereira when he was flying. I used to look at him in training and think, 'I’m never going to get a chance', because he was unbelievable.

"Then I took a step back and started thinking what things I could add from him to my game.

"I was watching him every day in training and he has helped me without even speaking too much. He has helped me to improve so much."

Justin says "it’s a dream come true" to be part of the England squad - and is motivated to stay there.

"Everyone wants to put on this crest. It's every kid's dream to play at the pinnacle and this is an opportunity for me to do so," he said.

"If I keep on delivering out on the pitch and on the training pitch, and being relentless in the gym and with preparation, that’s what I have got to do to get to that level."

