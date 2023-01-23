Soh joins Guingamp on loan
Nottingham Forest centre-back Loic Mbe Soh has moved to French second-tier side Guingamp on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old, who arrived at the City Ground from Paris St-Germain in 2020, is yet to make a Premier League appearance.
Good luck to Loïc Mbe Soh who has today joined @EAGuingamp on loan for the remainder of the season. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jKgitd5qlY— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 23, 2023
